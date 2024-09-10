Danielson on working with Wyatt, not with Punk in AEW, Summer Rae on magazine cover (photo)

– Bryan Danielson on working with Bray Wyatt in WWE:

“We had so much fun together. He was a wonderful human being. We had a lot of fun not wrestling and a lot of fun wrestling, too. Some of my favourite matches in WWE were live event matches with Bray.”

– Danielson on not getting to work with CM Punk in AEW:

“Sad isn’t the right word. It was something that I thought was gonna happen that didn’t happen. It would have been really cool and really fun for me.”

(source: InsideTheRopes)

– New magazine cover for Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae):

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

