Morgan on Rousey: “I had a great experience working with Ronda”

Sep 9, 2024 - by James Walsh

Liv Morgan sung the praises of the UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WrestleMania main event star, noting she had a “great experience” working with “Rowdy” Ronda during her stint in WWE.

“I had a great experience working with Ronda,” Morgan told FOX Sports’ The Happy Hour. “I really did.”

Morgan added, “We got along really well. We worked together well creatively. I have nothing but great things about my experience working with her.”

Morgan had a memorable rivalry with Ronda Rousey in WWE, which included beating the women’s MMA pioneer to capture her first world championship.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Aliyah

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal