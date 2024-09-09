Morgan on Rousey: “I had a great experience working with Ronda”

Liv Morgan sung the praises of the UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WrestleMania main event star, noting she had a “great experience” working with “Rowdy” Ronda during her stint in WWE.

“I had a great experience working with Ronda,” Morgan told FOX Sports’ The Happy Hour. “I really did.”

Morgan added, “We got along really well. We worked together well creatively. I have nothing but great things about my experience working with her.”

Morgan had a memorable rivalry with Ronda Rousey in WWE, which included beating the women’s MMA pioneer to capture her first world championship.

