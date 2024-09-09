Becoming Bray Wyatt documentary to air on USA Network

The Becoming Bray Wyatt documentary from Peacock/WWE Network will be screened on USA Network for the first time on Tuesday, September 10 immediately following the conclusion of NXT.

The two-hour documentary originally premiered on April 1 and takes you behind the scenes and in the world of one of the greatest minds that the industry has ever seen, with new sit-down interviews specifically shot for this documentary including with Triple H, John Cena, Braun Strowman, his sister Mika Rotunda, his fiancee JoJo Offerman, and many more.

There was a big teaser in the post-credits scene at the time, with the in memory graphic turning glitchy in typical Wyatt style and then a lantern is shown. The lantern eventually switches on after a few tries and we see an image of Uncle Howdy in the background and a voice which says “run!”

That was the beginning of what eventually turned out to be the debut of the Wyatt Sicks.

Bray Wyatt passed away unexpectedly this past August at the age of 36.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

