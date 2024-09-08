CW Anderson ties the knot

Former ECW grappler CW Anderson announced the joyous news on X that he married his girlfriend, Brittany Marie, over the weekend. Who, for those unaware, is also involved in the pro wrestling business herself as a ring announcer and valet.

53-year-old Anderson’s journey in the wrestling business began in the mid-90s. His first major opportunity would come via WCW, having joined the Power Plant, but he declined a contract offer because he was not being utilized on television. This decision would lead him to ECW, where fans best remember him for his matches against names like Tommy Dreamer, Mikey Whipwreck, and Steve Corino. Yet, while he would go on to work matches for WWE’s version of ECW and even had dark matches for the company, most of his career since the end of the original ECW has been on the indies.

I give to you Mr. & Mrs. Wright!

As well as Mr. & Mrs. CW Anderson! pic.twitter.com/U1s4YhrLPj — CW Anderson (@ECWAnderson) September 7, 2024

