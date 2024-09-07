AEW All Out 2024 Coverage

—

The video package highlighting all of tonight’s matches airs. Excalibur, Matt Menard, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

—



Singles Match

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Garcia attacks MJF during his entrnace and the bell rings after a few moments. MJF pulls Garcia into the corner and stomps him down. Garcia turns it around and stomps MJF down, and then sends MJF across the ring. Garcia charges, but MJF takes him down and delivers a few shots. MJF slams Garcia into the corner, but Garcia comes back with a few kicks. MJF throws Garcia down again, and then stands on his throat. MJF wraps Garcia in the ropes, and then takes him down again and applies a side-headlock. Garcia gets free with a few shots, but MJF comes back and drops Garcia with a DDT for a two count. MJF chokes Garcia and goes for a suplex, but they spill to the outside. MJF gets back into the ring at the six count, and then Garcia gets back in at the nine count. Garcia delivers shots to MJF and beats him down, and then delivers a trio of swinging neck-breakers. Garcia goes for a piledriver, but MJF shoves him away and goes for the Long Island Sunrise. Garcia dodges it, but MJF slams him down for a two count. MJF goes after the cut on Garcia’s head, and then delivers elbow strikes as Garcia has been opened up again.

MJF puts Garcia up top and sets up for an avalanche piledriver, but Garcia gets free and rakes at MJF’s face. Garcia drops MJF with a diving DDT and goes for the cover, but MJF gets his foot on the rope at two. Garcia goes for a piledriver, but he can’t lift MJF. Garcia charges at MJF in the corner, but MJF kicks him in the face and delivers the Long Island Sunrise for a two count. Garcia fires up as MJF slaps him, and then Garcia comes back with right hands. MJF pokes Garcia in the eyes, but Garcia rolls him up and they exchange two counts. They drop each other with right hands, and then exchange roll-ups again. MJF tries to use the ropes, but the referee sees him. MJF drops Garcia with a German suplex, but Garcia comes right back with one of his own and a clothesline for a two count. Garcia sets up for a piledriver, but MJF counters and locks in a Boston Crab. Garcia rolls through and applies a LeBell Lock, but MJF rolls over and gets a two count. MJF applies a crossface, but Garcia gets free and locks in a Sharpshooter. Garcia sits deeper into th hold, but MJF rolls through and applies Salt of the Earth. MJF transitions into a whole body submission, but Garcia’s free leg gets to the ropes.

MJF goes for the Long Island Sunrise again, but Garcia collapses down. MJF goes after Garcia, but Garcia gets a jackknife cover for a two count. Garcia delivers overhand chops and locks in a fron chancery. The referee tries to drop MJF’s arm, but Garcia holds it up and delivers jumping piledriver for a two count. Garcia puts MJF up top, but MJF bites him and shoves him down. Garcia goes after MJF in the corner, but the referee stops him. MJF delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back, and then gets a jackknife cover for the pin fall.

Winner: MJF

-After the match, MJF extends his hand for a handshake and Garcia accepts. MJF raises Garcia’s arm in the air, but then tries to kick him in the midsection. Garcia blocks it, and delivers a low blow to MJF. Garcia puts MJF up top, spits in his face, and then delivers an avalanche piledriver. Garcia lifts MJF up in the ring, and then kisses his forehead before leaving the ring as security comes out and doctors check on MJF.

—

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

