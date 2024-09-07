AEW All Out: Zero Hour Results 9/7/24

AEW All Out 2024 goes down from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is a stacked nine-match main card and a two-match pre-show lineup.

The show will kick off with Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder), Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn), as well as Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) & The Beast Mortos.

Featured on the PPV lineup is AEW World Title Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry, Unsanctioned “Lights Out” Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page, Chicago Street Fight Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander, AEW International Title Match: Will Ospreay vs. PAC, AEW Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks vs. Blackpool Combat Club, MJF vs. Daniel Garcia, TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida, as well as AEW Continental Title Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

Seen below are complete AEW All Out: Chicago results from Saturday, September 7, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST – 12am EST.

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 7, 2024

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with a shot inside NOW Arena in Chi-Town. A very dolled up Renee Paquette is joined by RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. They explain how you can order and watch tonight’s show before running down the lineup.

A video package airs showing Toni Storm in Australia doing promotional work for Grand Slam Australia this coming February in Brisbane. Paul Wight was also shown with her in the area doing promotional appearances.

Back inside the NOW Arena, women’s wrestling veteran Madison Rayne joins Paquette, City and Jarrett to talk about Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for tonight, and the other women’s action on the card, with Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander.

Footage is shown of Hangman Page burning down Swerve Strickland’s childhood home from this week’s Dynamite. We then see “earlier today” footage of their arrivals to the building, with security walking with them to make sure nothing happens.

We return inside the arena where Nigel McGuinness joins Paquette, City and Jarrett to talk about the big Steel Cage showdown between Hangman and Swerve. They wrap up the pre-show talk portion of things and send us down to ringside for our first of multiple pre-show matches.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder)

Excalibur and Matt Menard welcome us to the ringside area as The Acclaimed make their way out with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn for our first Zero Hour pre-show match of the evening. Jacked Jameson babbles on the mic as Iron Savages duo Bronson and Boulder come to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this tag-team tilt. Bowens and Bronson kick things off for their respective teams as a loud “Oh, scissor me, Daddy!” chant spreads throughout NOW Arena. After some early back-and-forth action, The Acclaimed settle into the lead.

We see Bronson make the tag and Boulder helps shift the momentum into his team’s favor. The Iron Savages go for their stacked splash double-team finisher, and they hit it, but the follow-up pin attempt is broken up before the count of three.

Iron Savages try a double cannonball splash in the corner, but The Acclaimed move. On the floor, Jacked Jameson gets in Billy Gunn’s face. Gunn knocks him out and tells him to “S*ck it!” Bowens and Caster hit the Arrival and Mic Drop for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods)

After a quick check-in with Paquette, City and Jarrett, we return to the ring for our second pre-show bout. Out comes The Premier Athletes trio of Tony Nese, Ari Daivari and Josh Woods, accompanied by “Smart” Mark Sterling. Out next comes Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and Hologram.

The bell sounds and we see Guevara and Nese kicking things off for their respective teams. Guevara slaps a front face-lock on Nese and brings him down to the mat. Nese pops up and works the arm of Guevara, who flips his way free and isolates the limb of Nese.

Hologram tags in for his team and the speed and pace instantly picks up. The masked man flies all over the place, popping the crowd and hitting impressive offense in spurts. After some big double and ultimately triple-team spots, Hologram, Rhodes and Guevara get the win.

Winners: Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Hologram

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn)

The lights go down in the arena after another quick check-in with the pre-show panel. The Bang Bang Gang team of Juice Robinson and The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) make their way out to the ring. After they settle inside the squared circle, the Dark Order make their way out.

Out comes the team of Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver. The bell sounds and Reynolds and Austin Gunn kick things off for their respective teams. The commentators put over Austin’s speed, as the Bron Breakker of AEW runs the ropes insanely fast.

Robinson tags in and helps maintain the offensive lead for his team. The Gunns join him and the three hit a trios spot on Reynolds in the corner. They take turns doing splashes in the corner, but Robinson misses the final attempt and The Dark Order start to take over.

In the ring, The Dark Order has Robinson down and they hold him and pose, Kaientai “choppy pee-pee” style. The commentators make the reference on the broadcast, too. After some more back-and-forth action, The Gunns and Robinson take over, and Robinson scores the pin to give his team the win.

Winners: Bang Bang Gang

Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) & The Beast Mortos

The Costco Guys – A.J. and Big Justice say it’s a “big boom” while talking with Paquette, City and Jarrett. A.J. recalls wrestling on the independent scene with Sonjay Dutt. They say “that’s a big boom!” to everyone. Way too many times to not be annoying as hell.

After they wrap up, we send it to Tony Schiavone. He asks us to give a big Chicago welcome to Skye Blue. Out she comes on crutches. She recalls the significance of this building and then is asked about her recovery from a broken ankle.

She gets in serious voice mode quite abruptly after smiling and talking normal, and says she’s doing everything she can and it’s just “a waiting game.” As she continues talking, the theme for “The Glamour” Mariah May hits and out she comes.

She says she’s out here to have her title celebration, but not in Chicago. She asks why they call it “The Windy City” when no guy from Chicago has ever been blown. Skye says Mariah would know a lot about that. May kicks the crutches out from her and beats her down until Queen Aminata chases her off.

Top Flight and Action Andretti make their way out. Shane Taylor Promotions comes out next. The Undisputed Kingdom make their way out. Our final “Zero Hour” pre-show match is now officially off-and-running. Taylor, Andretti and Bennett argue to start things off.

Taylor ends up slapping the holy hell out of Bennett. He launches Andretti and splashes on him in the corner, giving his STP team the early offensive lead. Lee Moriarty gets some offensive shine time early on. Black Mortos gets the spotlight for some big spots, but in the end, Roderick Strong steals the pin for the win. Paquette informs us MJF vs. Daniel Garcia will kick off the PPV and the pre-show comes to a close.

Winners: Undisputed Kingdom

