Video: Mandy Rose returns to the ring

Sep 5, 2024 - by James Walsh

Mandy Sacs, formerly known as Mandy Rose in WWE NXT, made her return to the world of pro wrestling on Wednesday evening.

Presented by Draft Kings, Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory took place on September 4, and featured the highly-touted “Wrestling Combine,” which featured former WWE Superstars and current TNA Wrestling performers, among others.

During the event, Rose competed in arm wrestling competitions and a tug-of-war match with Ash By Elegance, Xia Li, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

