Jojo Offerman wants to see Bray Wyatt in WWE HOF next year, TNA social media milestone, Shida note

Sep 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jojo Offerman says she wished the late Bray Wyatt would be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025.
Source: Southern Wrestling Autograph Virtual Signing

– AEW’s Hikaru Shida leaning into The Mad Dog of Shimano, cosplaying as Goro Majima.

– TNA announced….

  1. Stonz says:
    September 5, 2024 at 11:23 am

    Just because someone dies, that doesn’t mean they should automatically get inducted into the WWE HOF. To me, it depends on star status, how many butts they put in seats. It shouldn’t have anything to do with dying young, or Crash Holly (for example) would be in there… Hell he may be lol.

