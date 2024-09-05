Cody Rhodes files a lawsuit, Tony Khan makes a prediction for AEW in 2025, Mike Bailey note

– Cody Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics sued by musician Wesley Eisold over “American Nightmare” trademark

Eisold is the lead singer and co-founder of the band American Nightmare, which has been active on and off since 1998 and toured as recently as 2023. Eisold holds a trademark, registered in 2016 for “American Nightmare” for use in music, clothing, and entertainment services, according to a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

source: @BrandonThurston

– Tony Khan says that he doesn’t know how much money WCW made in 1998 or how much Jim Crockett Jr. made, but he believes AEW will be the second most profitable company in pro wrestling history by 2025 once their TV rights deal is announced.

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced:

