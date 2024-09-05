Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, and Damian Priest notes

– Cody Rhodes (via InsideTheRopes) states that if people knew the real plan for him at WrestleMania XL, they’d be even more angry.

– Speaking on Luke James Chats ahead of AEW All In, Bryan Danielson revealed he was sent a letter by WWE after applying for the trademark to YES YES YES.

“I applied for it, but then I got, it wasn’t necessarily a cease and desist. I got some sort of legal letter from WWE. It’s really weird because my manager texted me and said, ‘Hey, this thing is available, do you want to get it?’ I was like, ‘How much does it cost?’ It wasn’t that much. ‘Okay, sure.’ Shortly after that, I got an email from WWE saying, ‘This is infringing on this or that or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to sell anybody anything. I just do my thing.'”

– While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Damian Priest talked about his future ambitions in WWE. He expressed his desire to eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame but acknowledged that he still has a lot of work to do to reach that goal. Priest emphasized his drive to achieve more in his career, striving for more moments and accomplishments to share with his friends and family. Priest is determined to make the most of his time in WWE and leave no stone unturned before he feels his journey is complete.

