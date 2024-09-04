Triple H leaves the door open for a Ricochet return, Ridge Holland explains his betrayal (video)

– While speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Ricochet talked about his WWE exit and mentioned that he had a conversation with WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H. He noted that Triple H appeared to have indicated that the door is open for his WWE return by keeping the storyline open-ended. However, it was understood that Ricochet had made up his mind about not re-signing, and the company provided him with a send-off that left his future uncertain, though they likely knew he wasn’t planning to come back.

– Ridge Holland explained his betrayal on NXT…

