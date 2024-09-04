Kevin Kelly on the reaction his lawsuit vs. AEW, Rampage viewership, Hayter note

– Kevin Kelly via X:

Lots of comments on our lawsuit and we will see what happens. I had hoped to settle this fairly and quietly with AEW but they left us no choice. And to my friend JR, this is not "frivolous" in the least. We look forward to what comes next. Thank you all very much. — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) September 4, 2024

– Rampage on Friday night drew 218,000 viewers, down 72,000 viewers from the prior week and was the second least-watched episode of the series ever. The show had a 0.07 rating in 18-49, down 0.03 from the prior episode and matches the lowest number ever for the show. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

– Jamie Hayter via AEW CloseUp revealed her diagnosis saying she was in so much pain but feels 200% now:

“So, I completely herniated 2 discs in my back. I wasn’t even aware of the injury until it was really bad until I couldn’t even walk, I couldn’t stand up straight, my body was at an angle, I just couldn’t do anything.

I couldn’t laugh, I couldn’t sneeze, I couldn’t cough, I couldn’t sit down, I couldn’t stand in the shower, I couldn’t lay down on my back, I couldn’t do really anything.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

