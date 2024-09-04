Kevin Kelly on the reaction his lawsuit vs. AEW, Rampage viewership, Hayter note

– Rampage on Friday night drew 218,000 viewers, down 72,000 viewers from the prior week and was the second least-watched episode of the series ever. The show had a 0.07 rating in 18-49, down 0.03 from the prior episode and matches the lowest number ever for the show. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Jamie Hayter via AEW CloseUp revealed her diagnosis saying she was in so much pain but feels 200% now:

“So, I completely herniated 2 discs in my back. I wasn’t even aware of the injury until it was really bad until I couldn’t even walk, I couldn’t stand up straight, my body was at an angle, I just couldn’t do anything.

I couldn’t laugh, I couldn’t sneeze, I couldn’t cough, I couldn’t sit down, I couldn’t stand in the shower, I couldn’t lay down on my back, I couldn’t do really anything.”

