JR comments on Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins lawsuit against AEW

– Jim Ross comments on the current lawsuit between Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins against AEW:

“The Plaintiffs (Kevin Kelly & The Tate Twins) will run out of money before Tony Khan does. I don’t hold out much hope they’re going to get any kind of settlement whatsoever but maybe I’m wrong. I’m not a judge or a lawyer or anything along those lines.”

“Kevin Kelly’s been an old friend of mine for years. I was sad to see him leave. He just wasn’t happy, I think, he wanted a bigger role that wasn’t available to him and then all of a sudden he’s gone and it’s unfortunate and sad because he has a lot to offer.”

Source: Grilling JR

