Former AEW employees suing the company, Riccaboni

Kevin Kelly & The Tate Twins are reportedly suing AEW, Tony Khan, and Ian Riccaboni.

The suit is “seeking to void the arbitration clause of their talent contracts, as well as requesting the court certify a class-action suit against AEW over claims the company is misclassifying its wrestling talent as independent contractors, rather than employees.”

Kevin Kelly has previously stated he thinks Ian Riccabani ruined his career when Ian expressed dislike of Kevin Kelly on a discord chat. He’s also claimed to have been unlawfully fired from AEW.

The Tate Twins have previously expressed frustration at the way they were released, as well.

