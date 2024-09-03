Official attendance number for All In 2024 inside Wembley Stadium revealed

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics obtained the actual count of people inside Wembley Stadium for All In from the Brent Council, which is the local government where Wembley forms a part of.

This year’s attendance was 46,476 according to a freedom of information request on the event, slightly down from the “over 50,000” tickets sold and given away that AEW President Tony Khan announced.

Last year’s event had 81,035 paid attendance according to AEW records, but 72,265 in attendance. Unlike last year, AEW didn’t really focus on attendance and never officially announced a number, mostly because of a drop of around 35% in figures compared to the prior year.

All In next year will be from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and the show will return to Wembley in 2026.

