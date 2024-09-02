Ospreay on Meltzer’s star ratings, Giulia on meeting Iyo Sky
– Will Ospreay on Dave Meltzer’s star ratings: (via Inside The Ropes)
“I just think it is a guy’s opinion. With the wealth of knowledge that he has about wrestling, it’s always nice to hear his opinion, but I don’t think everyone should hang their hat on it.
I think it’s more funny when it’s kind of like, oh, I appreciate it, and then there’s this whole line in the sand where people say that’s bullshit.
I love how now it’s called the Ospreay tax. So anything that I do now there is an extra star or an extra half a star put on top of it.”
– Giulia today talked about meeting Iyo Sky in the past and can’t believe she is now in the same promotion as her:
“I happened to meet Iyo Sky and I got to shake her hand. It’s completely a memory of my fan days. At that time, I never imagined that it would end being like this.”
She arrived.#WWENXT #NXTNoMercy #WWE pic.twitter.com/TfqagEcm5g
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) September 2, 2024
To my new place#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PH00cE8uIP
— GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) September 2, 2024