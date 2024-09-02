Ospreay on Meltzer’s star ratings, Giulia on meeting Iyo Sky

– Will Ospreay on Dave Meltzer’s star ratings: (via Inside The Ropes)

“I just think it is a guy’s opinion. With the wealth of knowledge that he has about wrestling, it’s always nice to hear his opinion, but I don’t think everyone should hang their hat on it.

I think it’s more funny when it’s kind of like, oh, I appreciate it, and then there’s this whole line in the sand where people say that’s bullshit.

I love how now it’s called the Ospreay tax. So anything that I do now there is an extra star or an extra half a star put on top of it.”

– Giulia today talked about meeting Iyo Sky in the past and can’t believe she is now in the same promotion as her:

“I happened to meet Iyo Sky and I got to shake her hand. It’s completely a memory of my fan days. At that time, I never imagined that it would end being like this.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

