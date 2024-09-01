Drew McIntyre on meeting Jack Perry, Mone’s new music project, Giulia rejected WWE previously, more

– Mercedes Mone yesterday revealed to TMZ she’s working on a rap album which she’s hoping to release in December.

– Giulia had rejected previous offers from WWE:

“Actually, I’ve been asked to join for a few years now, but I kept turning them down. During that time, my way of thinking changed, and I thought now was the best timing. This is my final adventure.”

– Kaito Kiyomiya defeated Kenoh to win the N1 Victory while also retaining the GHC Heavyweight Championship!

– Drew McIntyre on meeting Jack Perry and taking a photo together:

“[We were] on the same flight. He was just right in front of me. I had a chat with him. Lovely lad. His girlfriend’s really nice. Flying to LA and just said, ‘Hey, we should take a picture together. We’re both wrestlers. I’ll put it on the internet. Give ya a little rub.’ and people reacted crazy.”

(via Gorilla Position)

