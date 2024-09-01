Drew McIntyre on meeting Jack Perry, Mone’s new music project, Giulia rejected WWE previously, more

Sep 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Mone yesterday revealed to TMZ she’s working on a rap album which she’s hoping to release in December.

Giulia had rejected previous offers from WWE:

“Actually, I’ve been asked to join for a few years now, but I kept turning them down. During that time, my way of thinking changed, and I thought now was the best timing. This is my final adventure.”

Kaito Kiyomiya defeated Kenoh to win the N1 Victory while also retaining the GHC Heavyweight Championship!

Drew McIntyre on meeting Jack Perry and taking a photo together:

“[We were] on the same flight. He was just right in front of me. I had a chat with him. Lovely lad. His girlfriend’s really nice. Flying to LA and just said, ‘Hey, we should take a picture together. We’re both wrestlers. I’ll put it on the internet. Give ya a little rub.’ and people reacted crazy.”

(via Gorilla Position)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Karmen Petrovic

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal