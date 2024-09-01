Booker T disagrees with Bubba Ray, KO and Punk not tight, Dominick on wrestling Ripley

– Dominik Mysterio (via @WWEGP) states that he’s open to a match with Rhea Ripley.

“I don’t think they’d [WWE] book it, but I’m here for it.” When implied she’d have to destroy him, “I came out my mother’s womb and dropkicked the doctor. What do you think I’d be willing to do as a 27 year old.”

– Booker T (Via Hall of Fame podcast) responds to Bubba Ray Dudley’s comments about Roxanne Perez not being ready for the main roster:

“I like Bubba Ray, but he don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. Roxanne Perez is definitely one of the best in the #WWE right now; she is just that good, and she came through my wrestling school. I don’t see none of Bubba Ray’s students out there doing nothing, I’m just saying.”

– Kevin Owens is not friends with CM Punk:

Speaking with Daily Mail through an interview, the topic of CM Punk was brought up & his relationship with him?! Turns out Owens flat out stated we don’t talk were not friends?!! Owens continued with, ” we have no reason to talk, unless they have to work with each other, then yes, they will talk! Owens, who is close friends with Matt & Nick Jackson, took a dig at Punk on the night of Brawl Out Incident that happened in September 2022. By putting up a main event photo between himself & Stone Cold Steve Austin?! The reason is due to Punk wanting to main event at Wrestlemania?! Owens was asked if the belief that Punk had changed since returning to the WWE?! Owens basically stated that he doesn’t know that or let alone cares( he’s being honest). Punk is who he is & Owens is who he is & he’s fine with it.

