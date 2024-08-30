Rey Mysterio and Mick Foley notes

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed he had a ‘secret meeting’ with AEW’s MJF following his planned ‘final match’ announcement.

Foley says he ‘probably would have gone’ with MJF due to him presenting ‘six great weeks’ of television leading into the potential match.

(Nickel City Comic-Con)

– Rey Mysterio shares new post about getting stem cell therapy last month.

Mysterio shares that he received the following:

• Stem Cell IV

• The Myers Cocktail IV

• Stem Cells L Knee

• Stem Cells R Knee

• Stem Cells L Shoulder

• Stem Cells R Wrist

• Stem Cells L Wrist

• Shockwave Therapy

• 1 Hour Hyperbaric Chamber

(via Rey’s Instagram)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

