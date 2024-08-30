Notes on Mercedes Moné, Samoa Joe, and Bozilla

– Mercedes Moné says she wants to wrestle with or against Megan Thee Stallion in AEW very Soon:

“A couple years back me and Meg were supposed to do something in the ring together. We were just rehashing that conversation, seeing where that could all play in the future.

Whether she’s gonna be my tag team partner or my opponent, we have to see, but I want to get Meg Thee Stallion in the ring very, very soon one day.”

– Samoa Joe (via Q&A @ Terrificon) says OG Ring Of Honor is his favorite Promotion that he has ever worked for:

“I’ve had super positive experiences in every company I’ve worked for. So, it’s like, I don’t have probably a lot of the hardship stories a lot of other wrestlers do as far as dealing with companies.

You know — if it was really gun against my head, really got to come up with an answer: ROH, but it was only because I was so hands-on in everything that there was there and in the building,”

– Bozilla was teased to be heading to the WWE in the near future in today’s NumberWeb article about Giulia:

“Bozilla, who is a rising star from Germany, may be heading to WWE in the near future, so we may see Giulia vs. Bozilla in a WWE ring.”

