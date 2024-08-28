WWE to be taped in Saudi Arabia, Jon Moxley update, Athena headed to Canada

Aug 28, 2024

– Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh has announced that WWE will be taping an episode of WWE RAW the night after Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Jon Moxley did not make the trip to London for AEW All In, but was backstage at the PW Revolver show over the weekend

Athena announced for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling…

