WWE selling Gunther Limited Edition IC Championship, Jericho doesn’t want a retirement tour

– Chris Jericho thinks it’s great that both Bryan Danielson and John Cena will retire on their terms, but the AEW star doesn’t see a retirement tour in his own future.

In fact, Jericho says he’s “just happy to still be doing it at a high level”, and doesn’t “see the point” in announcing some grand farewell. The legend’s matches and segments have become a nuisance to many fans at AEW shows and on social media. Some have even called for the ex-WWE veteran to retire from the ring, but Jericho says he has no intention of listening and doing just that. He’ll step away from pro wrestling when he wants to step away, basically.

– WWE Shop now selling a Gunther’s 666-Day Title Reign Limited Edition Intercontinental Championship.

Celebrate Gunther's 666-day title reign with this Limited Edition Intercontinental Championship Replica Title! This exclusive title has been created with stunning detail and is a must-have for collectors and fans alike! #WWEShop #WWE @Gunther_AUT : https://t.co/X6IXjEeL7i pic.twitter.com/uIoJFWxBH0 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 28, 2024

