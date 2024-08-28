Tay Melo cleared to wrestle, Samoa Joe wants Ospreay and Omega, Nic Nemeth note

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth shared more about how that match came about, revealing that he was actually planning to leave WWE at the time. His last days with the company were supposed to involve putting over two other wrestlers, one of whom was The Miz, who defeated Nemeth on the August 12, 2019 episode of RAW right after SummerSlam. That Sunday and that Monday were supposed to be my last two days with the company. I was retiring. I was putting over two guys on the way out.

– Samoa Joe wants to face Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay when he returns to AEW.

“We got Kenny Omega coming back, we got Will Ospreay. The list really goes on and on. There are a lot of matchups that are fresh that haven’t been had yet, but those two definitely jump to the top of the list.”

(Source: Samoa Joe | Terrificon)

– As of today, Tay Melo has confirmed that she has been cleared to wrestle, after 17 months away from the ring. She last wrestled in March 2023, and hasn’t competed for AEW since January 2023.

