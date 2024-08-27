WWE’s Performance Center is moving, Danielson to address his future, QT Marshall note

Aug 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to a source at today’s employee meeting held at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Mark Shapiro said the WWE Performance Center will be moving to Las Vegas in the near future. The UFC Apex is currently undergoing a $20 million dollar expansion and this could tie into this.

Source: WrestleVotes

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will address his future tomorrow on

QT Marshall booked by Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

