WWE’s Performance Center is moving, Danielson to address his future, QT Marshall note

– According to a source at today’s employee meeting held at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Mark Shapiro said the WWE Performance Center will be moving to Las Vegas in the near future. The UFC Apex is currently undergoing a $20 million dollar expansion and this could tie into this.

Source: WrestleVotes

– AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will address his future tomorrow on …

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Champaign, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS NEW @AEW World Champion @BryanDanielson will address his wrestling future after his historic win at #AEWAllInLondon live TOMORROW on TBS! I promise you won't want to miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/UFumNxjekj — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2024

– QT Marshall booked by Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling…

BREAKING: @QTMarshall, 20+ year vet, @AEW original, VP, & Nightmare Factory co-owner, is coming to #MLPForgedInExcellence in Windsor on Oct 19-20! Less than 50 reserved seats remain! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO pic.twitter.com/cc4OK2wCdF — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 27, 2024

