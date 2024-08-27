Swerve Strickland on why WWE stint didn’t work, WWE PC update, new AEW Dynamite match

Aug 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hangman Adam Page announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW’s Swerve Strickland states that his run in WWE didn’t work out due to “political moves”.

(via The Rich Eisen Show)

– Per WWE sources, the claim of the Performance Center moving to Las Vegas was false. Sapp cites one source who said that the aforementioned meeting did not happen, unless another was held. Plus, other sources said that Shapiro did not make an announcement about a move to Las Vegas. No sources at the Performance Center had heard of any such move.

(Source: Fightful)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Albie Anne Troska

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal