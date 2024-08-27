Swerve Strickland on why WWE stint didn’t work, WWE PC update, new AEW Dynamite match

– Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hangman Adam Page announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Champaign, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Tomohiro Ishii vs Hangman Page After Hangman fought the Stone Pitbull's Conglomeration partners 1-on-3 in the #AEWAllIn Casino Gauntlet Match, Ishii fights Adam Page 1-on-1 for the first time ever TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/2rMT5UoFa3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 28, 2024

– AEW’s Swerve Strickland states that his run in WWE didn’t work out due to “political moves”.

(via The Rich Eisen Show)

– Per WWE sources, the claim of the Performance Center moving to Las Vegas was false. Sapp cites one source who said that the aforementioned meeting did not happen, unless another was held. Plus, other sources said that Shapiro did not make an announcement about a move to Las Vegas. No sources at the Performance Center had heard of any such move.

(Source: Fightful)

