Plan changes for AEW All In
– Christian Cage was originally set to win a Casino Gauntlet match earlier in the year, per Dave Meltzer:
“The (Casino Gauntlet match) which Will Ospreay won, Christian was supposed to win that one.”
Will Ospreay won the International Title #1 contenders gauntlet on the April 24 Dynamite episode, and an AEW World Title #1 contenders gauntlet on May 29, just days after Christian faced Swerve Strickland at Double or Nothing.
– The Coffin match between Jack Perry and Darby Allin at AEW All In had ‘several minutes cut off’ due to a time restraint:
“Part of the problem with (the Coffin match) is they got several minutes cut off the match because the show had to be over by 10.”
(Wrestling Obsever Radio)