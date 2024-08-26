Tony Khan says Collision locker room is “in a much better place” than last year

Speaking at the post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan said that the environment backstage at Collision is “easier” than it was a year ago, and the locker room is “in a much better place,” taking an obvious swipe at CM Punk without mentioning his name.

Up until a year ago, Collision was pretty much a CM Punk show, with his rules on who appears or not. That came to an end at All In when he ended up in a fight with Jack Perry backstage which ultimately led to his firing from the company.

“As evidenced by when we came up here versus what happened here a year ago, I think it’s a much easier job I have because I had to deal with the people on Collision last year and it’s a much easier meeting process to put the TV together than it was a year ago at this time,” Khan continued.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

