Mercedes Mone and Hook All In post show notes

Mercedes Moné’s post show notes …

– She claims she’s the new Queen and wants her dogs to mate with the Queen’s so they’ll be cousins.

– Doesn’t care who she’ll face next, gets mad at Tony for not promoting her NJPW match next week.

– Mercedes “Thanks” Tony Khan for the catering.

– She briefly trained at Mark Andrew’s school for her match against Britt Baker.

– Reporter awkwardly asks her about her divorce. “Follow your heart and it’ll guide you”

Notes from Hook’s media scrum…

– Glad to have the Championship back, having the heartbeat at the beginning of his theme was his idea.

– Tony Khan clarifies that the FTW Championship wasn’t brought in as a joke and wasn’t created to be a joke.

– It still isn’t a recognized Championship.

HOOK delivered the FTW Championship during the pandemic, it was also the 1st time he met Tony Khan.

– “The sooner the better” on if he’ll fight for the World title.

