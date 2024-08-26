Mercedes Mone and Hook All In post show notes
Mercedes Moné’s post show notes …
– She claims she’s the new Queen and wants her dogs to mate with the Queen’s so they’ll be cousins.
– Doesn’t care who she’ll face next, gets mad at Tony for not promoting her NJPW match next week.
– Mercedes “Thanks” Tony Khan for the catering.
– She briefly trained at Mark Andrew’s school for her match against Britt Baker.
– Reporter awkwardly asks her about her divorce. “Follow your heart and it’ll guide you”
Notes from Hook’s media scrum…
– Glad to have the Championship back, having the heartbeat at the beginning of his theme was his idea.
– Tony Khan clarifies that the FTW Championship wasn’t brought in as a joke and wasn’t created to be a joke.
– It still isn’t a recognized Championship.
HOOK delivered the FTW Championship during the pandemic, it was also the 1st time he met Tony Khan.
– “The sooner the better” on if he’ll fight for the World title.