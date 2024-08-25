Mercedes Mone and Tony Khan media scrum notes

Aug 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Moné after AEW All In:

“I’ve definitely helped put women’s wrestling on the map, top to bottom, in every single company that I’ve stepped in. Ever since I joined AEW, the women’s division has just been flourishing to a whole new level. I feel like the women here, the storylines are way better than the men.”

Tony Khan says AEW Collision creative meetings are “much easier” now than they were this time last year, because he “had to deal with the people on Collision last year”:

“I think it’s a much easier job I have – because I had to deal with the people on Collision last year, and it’s a much easier meeting process to put the TV together than it was a year ago at this time too, if that makes sense. Because we were obviously dealing with a lot of things going into Wembley last year, which obviously showed up.”

(All In London media scrum)

