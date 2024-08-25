Mercedes Mone and Tony Khan media scrum notes

– Mercedes Moné after AEW All In:

“I’ve definitely helped put women’s wrestling on the map, top to bottom, in every single company that I’ve stepped in. Ever since I joined AEW, the women’s division has just been flourishing to a whole new level. I feel like the women here, the storylines are way better than the men.”

– Tony Khan says AEW Collision creative meetings are “much easier” now than they were this time last year, because he “had to deal with the people on Collision last year”:

“I think it’s a much easier job I have – because I had to deal with the people on Collision last year, and it’s a much easier meeting process to put the TV together than it was a year ago at this time too, if that makes sense. Because we were obviously dealing with a lot of things going into Wembley last year, which obviously showed up.”

(All In London media scrum)

