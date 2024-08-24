WWE trio pay tribute to Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles on Smackdown

WWE trio Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi paid tribute to multi-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles yesterday on Friday Night Smackdown, wearing three different outfits similar to what Biles wore at the Olympics.

Belair wore a white outfit with red stripes and stars, Cargill had all-red gear, while Naomi sported a blue/silver outfit with stars on it.

The three took on WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn who were joined by Blair Davenport in a six-woman tag the match, a match which the faces won. Belair and Cargill will wrestle for the tag team titles at Bash In Berlin next week.

Biles won four Olympic medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with three gold and one silver. Her 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

