Sami Zayn set to receive Stem Cell therapy, Jimmy Hart on a possible WWE return

– In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Jimmy Hart discussed the possibility of returning to WWE and mentioned the individuals he would be interested in collaborating with upon his potential return.

He said: “If I had a choice, if Triple H came to me and said, ‘Jimmy, we got, Paul Ellering just came back, we want to bring you back for a while.’ I said, ‘Okay, great. I’m in.’ I would take Austin Theory, I love him. I think he’s got a lot of possibilities. Pretty Deadly, the tag team Pretty Deadly. I’d love to be with those guys. And so I think the ladies, Piper Niven, I’d like to be with Piper. I’m telling you right now, she’s got the look, she’s got the size. She could do so many great things in the ring, and I think she’s that close to being maybe a World Champion, but she’d be great. I’d like to be by her side.”

– Sami Zayn set to receive some Stem Cell therapy for a “career’s worth of nagging injuries”, He was also joined by Viking Raiders’ Ivar, who has been out of action since April.



(IG: RejuvStem)

