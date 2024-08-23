Will Ospreay talks Ricochet, Swerve Strickland on the AEW locker room vibe

– Will Ospreay tells TalkSport that Ricochet has been downplayed for so long and wants him to remind the world that he’s one of the best to ever do it, amid impending arrival in AEW:

“I honestly feel like he’s been downplayed for so bloody long that people have forgotten the freak athlete that he is. So if it is true and if he is coming to AEW, I am calling you out to remind everybody who the f**k you are. Because you without a shadow of a doubt were the man, Dragon Gate, PWG, the indies, around the world, no one could f**king touch you. I am calling you out bruv, I am saying, remind the world that you are one of the best to have ever done this sh-t. I believe it and if I believe it, you’ve gotta believe in yourself now boss.”

"I'm calling you out, remind everybody who the F*ck you are Bruv!" "You were THE man… no one could f*cking touch you… remind the world" With @Fightful reporting that @KingRicochet to @AEW is confirmed, I asked @WillOspreay his thoughts… fair to say he got fired up! pic.twitter.com/IBP7Zgo9eE — Will Gavin (@WillGav) August 23, 2024

– Swerve Strickland (via Barstool Rasslin’) says the vibe in AEW locker room has been great, and suspects a lot of things come out “right before every AEW PPV” like it’s almost calculated:

“It’s been great. I think everything’s been exploited, definitely been blown out of proportion with a lot of things. They say it’s every other week, but it’s like… go back the last week, what did you hear? Go back the week before, go back the last month, go back to almost like 6 months now, you’ve heard nothing.

So therefore to me, it’s almost calculated to a tee. Right before every pay-per-view, right before every big moment we have, there’s always something that comes out.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

