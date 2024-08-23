Ronda Rousey on why she left WWE, 8/22 WWE Main Event Results

– While speaking on the Pretty Intense Podcast with Danica Patrick, Ronda Rousey explained that the reason she left WWE was due to Neurological issues. She would also explain that her condition prevents her from taking impact to the head.

She said:

“I also miss rolling, which is like sparring on the ground. I miss grappling, which is sparring without hitting each other. But with my history of neurological injuries, I can’t take hits to the head anymore or endure impacts beyond what’s necessary. So, I can’t really do it for fun. Neurological injuries accumulate over time, and it’s not something you recover from—they just build up.”

– WWE Main Event Match Results – August 22, 2024:

1. Ilja Dragunov def. Dante Chen

2. Lyra Valkyria def. Lola Vice

