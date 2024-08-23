Ronda Rousey apologizes for Sandy Hook conspiracy video 11 years later

Former WWE and UFC Women’s champion Ronda Rousey apologized for sharing a Sandy Hook conspiracy video 11 years later.

Rousey retweeted a conspiracy video of the horrific attack on Twitter back then, but deleted it later. But the internet never forgets and Rousey, who was supposed to participate in an Ask Me Anything on r/squaredcircle on Reddit yesterday, ended up not doing anything after the post was flooded with Sandy Hook-related questions, calling her out for her past actions.

Later, Rousey issued a long, heart-felt apology, owning up to her mistake, admitting she was wrong.

The former champion said she redrafted her apology many times over the past 11 years and it was supposed to be part of her biography book until her publisher convinced her it would do more harm than good.

She called retweeting the video “the single most regrettable decision” of her life and quickly realized her mistake when she posted it.

“But honestly I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it,” Rousey wrote. “I still do. I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so so sorry for the hurt I caused.”

Rousey had a very important message for those who have “fallen down the black hole of bull shit,” saying that amplifying such conspiracies will only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable, and isolated.

“You’re doing nothing but hurting others and yourself. Regardless of how many bridges you’ve burned over it, stop digging yourself a deeper hole, don’t get wrapped up in the sunk cost fallacy, no matter how long you’ve gone down the wrong road, you should still turn back,” Rousey wrote.

Ronda also said that she is thoroughly remorseful and ashamed of herself for contributing to the pain she caused by sharing the video.

“I’ve regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die,” she added.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

