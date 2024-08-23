Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman at Bloomberg’s Power Players event next month

Bloomberg announced that former WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns and his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, will be joining the Power Players event in New York next month.

Reigns and Heyman will take the stage at the Bloomberg World HQ “to share the future for sports entertainment’s most electrifying double act” as part of The Business Behind Sports panel.

This event is mainly targeted to sports executives, with registration to attend currently priced at $875 for the whole day.

The two have not been seen on WWE television together since night two of WrestleMania XL when Roman Reigns lost the title to Cody Rhodes. Reigns recently returned to the company at SummerSlam but Heyman is still out selling the powerbomb by Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.

