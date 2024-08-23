Jeff Jarrett, Rey Mysterio, and Swerve Strickland notes

– Jeff Jarrett via his My World podcast says that he looks forward to helping bring AEW to Mexico soon, revealing that it’s not too far off from possibility:

“Absolutely. Yes, I’m looking forward to hopefully being a part of making that all come together. I would say we’re not too far off in heading that direction and seeing AEW in the market.”

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rey Mysterio expressed pride in his son’s achievements, noting that he always believed Dominik would surpass his own accomplishments. I’ve always known, deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn’t know in what way. But I just knew that he was going to do things that I wasn’t able to do and he was going to take it to the next level.

– Swerve Strickland says he’s re-negotiating his AEW contract:

“Right now, I’m in the midst of a re-negotiation stage because I’m really enjoying my status here in AEW. I’m enjoying everything about the locker room, the roster, the talent, the promotion.”

(via Barstool Rasslin’)

