D’Amore on the difference between the AEWxTNA relationship and the NXTNA relationship

Scott D’Amore (via the Chris Van Vliet Podcast) on the difference between the AEWxTNA relationship and the NXTNA relationship:

“Some of the things that happened with AEW haven’t happened with the [NXTNA] relationship yet. . . Point out that the highest rated show in the history of Axs TV not just IMPACT show but the highest rated SHOW by a LONG shot is the 268 number that Kenny did. . . We never did numbers like we did when Kenny came in there.

When Kenny came in the Rebellion with him and Swan, the title vs title, set a record during the Anthem era with buys, it was 3-4x higher then any of the shows leading into it had been. And then the next one, the Slamiversiery with Sami Callihan was the third best show of the Anthem era.”

