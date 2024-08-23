AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 advertised for London

Digital advertising outside Wembley Stadium in London are advertising the next Forbidden Door pay-per-view for the city in 2025.

A photo by X user @CiaranRH93 shows the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door logo as well London 2025, confirming that the event is replacing next year’s All In as a London event.

All In will be taking place in Arlington, Texas in 2025 but the show is returning to Wembley Stadium in 2026, with advertising around the stadium also showing “See you in 2026.”

While no location for Forbidden Door has been officially announced, it’s more than likely that it will be held at The O2 Arena, unless AEW decides to go bold and pick another stadium in the city.

At the recent press conference, AEW President Tony Khan said that the company still has big plans for London next year and it looks like somebody jumped the gun and started the advertising before AEW announced anything.

Forbidden Door is taking place in London next year!! There's an advert already up at Wembley Stadium pic.twitter.com/LCFit8u7C8 — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) August 23, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

