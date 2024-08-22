Mariah May on the kiss: “It was not pitched. We just did it”

Mariah May (via Wrestling with Freddie) says nobody made her kiss Mina Shirakawa/Toni Storm, saying they got the best rated segments for eight weeks in a row:

“It was not pitched. We just did it. Mina and I are extremely close. We’ve always been very close in Stardom. I think there’s a bit of an archaic view on it and people seem to think we have no autonomy over our bodies. It’s my choice who I kiss. It’s my choice what I do. If I’m not comfortable doing something, I would always say so.

I remember seeing, you know, the usual suspects, being like, ‘Oh my God. This is setting women’s wrestling back so much.’ It’s like, first of all, no one made us do it. We chose to do it. That’s just how we show affection to each other and we always have in our friendship.

If I don’t want to do something, I won’t, but myself, Mina, and Toni are 3 extremely decorated women’s wrestlers who, off our own backs, have become very successful all over the world, and so to try and tell us we’re setting women’s wrestling back was pretty crazy to me.

The numbers don’t lie. I think myself, Toni, and Mina got the best rated segments for about 8 weeks in a row, and as we should.”

