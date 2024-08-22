Mandy Sacs to participate in the Black Label Pro wrestling combine event

Mandy Sacs will be at the Black Label Pro Crowning Glory event next month and is participating in the DraftKings Wrestling Combine.

The Combine will have four men and four women who will go head-to-head in a series of contests to see who is the best athlete.

Sacs will join Ash by Elegance, Jordynne Grace, and Xia Zhao, the artist formerly known as Xia Li in WWE in the women’s group while the men will have Mike Rallis, better known as Riddick Moss, Parker Boudreaux, and Moose.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois.

Jerry “The King” Lawler, Mustafa Ali, and Raj Dhesi will also be part of the event. For more information go to blacklabelpro.com.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

