Darby Allin scouting for his next high spot

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Darby Allin revealed that he’s already scouting potential spots to jump or fall from for next year’s All In event.

“The very first thing I did after the press conference was walk around, looking for something to fall off of. There’s an aura and vibe to these stadiums, and every time I walk in, I think about what I can do to leave a lasting impression. I put myself in the shoes of a 4th-grade kid and ask, ‘What would I remember for my entire life?’

It’s all about creating that crazy memory, like jumping off a scaffold. I want someone to say, ‘I was in 4th grade and saw Darby Allin jump off this, and it stuck with me for the rest of my life.’ You don’t forget things like that. For me, it was guys like Jeff Hardy or Mick Foley, those moments stay with you. So if I need to sacrifice myself at Globe Life Field, so be it.”

