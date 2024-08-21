Photos of Liv Morgan at “The Crow” premiere

WWE Women’s World champion Liv Morgan lit The Crow’s world premiere red carpet on fire last night!

The event, held at Village East by Angelika in New York City, had several celebrities in attendance and Morgan showed up in a black dress with her right leg completely exposed, black high heels, and the Women’s World title on her shoulder.

Daddy Dom was nowhere to be seen as Morgan flew solo for this event.

The Crow, from Lionsgate Films, features Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston in the leading roles. It comes out in theaters nationwide tomorrow, August 23.

The Crow ‍⬛ Thank u so much for having me @Lionsgate ✨@TheCrow_Movie pic.twitter.com/gbcUSnWwSf — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 21, 2024

When ur at a movie premiere but ur missing Daddy Dom pic.twitter.com/krt3jjXCHs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 21, 2024

