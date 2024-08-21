Mercedes Mone and Jordynne Grace notes

– Mercedes Moné says that she had planned to return to WWE for WrestleMania 39 in LA, until Tony Khan gave an invite to attend AEW All In that year.

(via Mercedes' 'Moné Mag')

– Jordynne Grace continues to be a fighting champion who competes inside the squared circle for a variety of pro wrestling promotions.

This week, it was announced that the TNA Knockouts Champion will be working the upcoming Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory show on September 4.

