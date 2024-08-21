Khan wears WBD/Max baseball caps during interviews with TV deal announcement soon

AEW President Tony Khan continued teasing an impending media rights deal announcement during interviews.

Last week, Khan wore a Warner Bros. Discovery cap, a cap which he said he wears proudly, and during an interview with Barstool Sports this week, he wore a Max baseball cap, the company’s streaming service.

Khan said that he was given the hat in Paris “as part of a great backpack of stuff” he found in his hotel room when he went for the Olympics to meet WBD President David Zaslav and other WBD officials.

“They were very kind to us,” Khan said.

The company is expected to remain part of the WBD family with the new media rights, a deal that is expected to be announced very soon.

Tony Khan was spotted wearing a MAX hat today. (via Barstool Rasslin') pic.twitter.com/eDFnDlUG6f — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) August 21, 2024

