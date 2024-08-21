John Cena puts over Roman Reigns as the GOAT (video)

Aug 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

John Cena (via via Club Shay Shay) explains why Roman Reigns is better than The Rock and the GOAT

“The Rock would be second greatest of all time because Rock did the same thing in the ’90s as Roman is doing now, but, Roman’s numbers have been better than Dwayne’s.”

