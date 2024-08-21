John Cena puts over Roman Reigns as the GOAT (video)

– John Cena (via via Club Shay Shay) explains why Roman Reigns is better than The Rock and the GOAT

“The Rock would be second greatest of all time because Rock did the same thing in the ’90s as Roman is doing now, but, Roman’s numbers have been better than Dwayne’s.”

Joe’s smart passionate about the business, multigenerational athlete, has respect for his family, has respect for the locker room, has respect for the business. He's a very very smart performer and somebody I respect – John Cena naming Roman Reigns as the GOAT on @ClubShayShay pic.twitter.com/IfqGL8A1uc — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 21, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

