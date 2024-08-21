CM Punk getting annoyed by Drew McIntyre, Adam Page on his AEW All In plans

– Speaking on The Masked Man Show, CM Punk was asked about “bringing work home” to his wife AJ Lee and whether they frequently discuss wrestling. Punk admitted that when he gets home, it’s a totally different world, and he’s not obsessed. Drew McIntyre is a different story, because he never drops the beef. No. When I go home, I have April and Larry there and that’s a completely different world. I think that maybe why drew gets under my skin so much is because I feel like he’s always on, and he doesn’t turn it off. He’s always tweeting, he’s always saying something stupid on Twitter. I’m just trying to live my life at home. It grates on the nerves. It’s annoying, but then I get to go to work and I get to try and punch him in the face. Mondays are a good time for me.

– Hangman Adam Page on his plans for AEW All In:

“Well, I’ve bought a ticket. I booked a hotel. I will physically be at All In. I’m not going to tell you my intentions, not going to tell you my thoughts, but I will be there because they want to book me in a match.

If I can get my way into a match, I certainly have my opinions on which it would be. I have my ideas on what I want to do at Wembley and I will be present.”

(Interview w/ @PasteMagazine)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

