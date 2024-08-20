Darby Allin talks CM Punk, plus Pat McAfee and Tavion Heights notes

Aug 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Darby Allin on CM Punk via Inside The Ropes:

“I was super nervous and I was puking because I was so nervous. Sting saw how nervous I was and he’s like, Darby, do you mind if I say a prayer for you right now? I was like, Yeah, go for it, anything.

Then he said the prayer, we went out there, and we had such a fun time. It was so fun working with Punk, it was really cool. I saw him a few weeks ago, it was fun to just catch up and be like, thank you for kind of giving me that opportunity to be the first guy to bring you out of, I’m not gonna say retirement, but you know what I mean, whatever hiatus he was on from the world of pro wrestling. So it was really cool”

Pat McAfee will return to Raw in January 2025.

– NXT’s Tavion Heights has received Naomichi Marufuji’s approval to use his move in his matches.

