McAfee’s status for WWE Raw, Cargill likes the Wrestlemania in London idea

– Pat McAfee confirms tonight is his last Monday Night Raw for a couple of months as he resumes his College GameDay broadcasting duties.

– Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Jade Cargill said fan excitement adds an extra dimension to international premium live events (PLEs), adding: “Because fans haven’t seen these big events so often, there’s a special level of appreciation. They go crazy. The crowds are electrified. Lyon was electrified, Scotland was electrified, Saudi Arabia was electrified. I think that because we don’t come to these countries so often, when we do these events it’s a big moment. It just shows us why we do it. “I’m excited to see that we’re going global and international right now so why not make a London Wrestlemania happen too, right?”

