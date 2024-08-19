Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin tells Cody Rhodes he’s the number one guy for business

At Fanatics Fest yesterday, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, personally delivered the news to Cody Rhodes informing him he’s the #1 guy driving the WWE merchandise business.

Rubin said Rhodes is “without a doubt” the top guy, a news that the WWE Champion was obviously very thrilled with.

“When you hear it from the man himself, it hits different,” Rhodes wrote on X.

Cody flew to New York for Fanatics Fest and then flew to Fort Myers, Florida immediately afterward for a WWE non-televised live event.

At Fanatics Fest, Cody was welcomed by a massive, massive crowd and he had a surprise, picking one young fan cosplaying as him and gave him a replica WWE title.

