Perry reveals his own TNT Title (video), Rey Fenix update, Hendry on the WWE/TNA partnership, more

– Joe Hendry, via USA Today, says WWE/TNA Partnership is business done right

“This partnership between TNA wrestling and WWE has been the perfect example of business done right. Business done right is where every single party wins.

TNA wins because we’re selling out regularly now, our crowds are getting so big. We’re gaining so much from the increased exposure.

WWE, a lot of their NXT talents are getting the opportunity to perform for a different audience. Wrestlers win and the fans win because it’s an exciting product.”

– Great Muta has stated that he wants the WWE to send Omos to NOAH.

– AEW has the right to extend Rey Fenix’s contract by a year due to time missed due to injury, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Scapegoat Jack Perry defeated Danny Orion on AEW Collision. After the match, Jack pulls out a body bag and puts Orion and the TNT Title in it. Jack brings out another bag and reveals a new custom TNT Title

Jack Perry reveals his own TNT Title. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/y5hUtTVf5B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024

